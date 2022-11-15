Arguably Pinehurst’s most famous resident, Donald J. Ross designed more than 400 golf courses in the U.S., Canada and Cuba, including his masterpiece: Pinehurst No. 2. Born in 1872, in Dornoch, Scotland, he was also a champion golfer, a club maker, a golf instructor and grass tinkerer.
In honor of the 150th anniversary of his birthday, Nov. 23, stamp enthusiast Dr. Matt Farina has created a commemorative Donald Ross postmark bearing the Pinehurst ZIP code. Farina will be at the Pinehurst post office on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to mid-afternoon, and the public is welcome to bring stamped envelopes to be canceled.
The Ross postmark was inspired by the late Pinehurst resident and author Paul Dunn, who petitioned the U.S. Postmaster General to consider issuing a postage stamp honoring the golf legend. However, the Arnold Palmer stamp had already been approved, and it was released in March of 2020 during the pandemic.
Instead, Farina decided to create a commemorative postmark to honor Ross’ legacy, especially here in Moore County.
Also known as cancels, postmarks are usually seen on stamped first class mail as an ink applied pattern or image that cancels or negates the stamp such that it cannot be reused. A common postmark is the round-dater often seen on your mail. It is applied at a postal center where the mail is sorted. Area mail is sent to Charlotte for cancelling and sorting, and carries the Charlotte ZIP code in the postmark.
Pictorial postmarks typically commemorate an event, place or person. Anyone may design a pictorial postmark, but it must meet U.S. Postal regulations and be approved for use. Oftentimes, the U.S. Postal Service designates the event site or a historic site as an official post office for one day and the commemortive postmarks are canceled using a hand-stamp, and not a machine. Following the special event, the postmark is then returned to the local post office where it is available for a month (30 days), and then the postmark is then destroyed.
The limited time availability and the fact that they are hand-canceled, makes them collectibles, Farina says.
The Ross postmark will be available at the Pinehurst post office through Dec. 17.
Farina, a retired pediatric cardiologist and historian, and Dunn previously designed a set of four envelopes featuring Arnold Palmer, with sales benefiting First Tee of the Sandhills. A small number of these decorative envelopes bearing Palmer stamps will be available for purchase also on Friday, Nov. 18, with proceeds dedicated to First Tee of the Sandhills.
Farina has also designed commemorative postmarks for the Moore County Historical Association and the NC Civil War and Reconstruction History Center in Fayetteville, among a number of others.
