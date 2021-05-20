To observe Arbor Day 2021, The Southern Pines Appearance Commission held a poster contest for first- and second-grade students at Southern Pines Elementary School.
Students were asked to draw what they love about trees. Some children love climbing and hanging from trees while others like watching the birds in the trees. Tree houses were a favorite, along with picking fruit from tree branches.
The top two winners from the finalists were Mikael Steenbergen, 7, and Andres Acevedo, 7. The two received books as prizes, one of which was “The Giving Tree,” by Shel Silverstein. In addition, the top 14 selected winners of all the 127 entries received gift cards. Winners were judged on creativity and beauty. Every student who entered a poster received either coloring books, pencils or stickers.
To further celebrate Arbor Day in Southern Pines, a guided walking tour of downtown trees took place on Friday, April 30. Presently a 360-degree video of the Arbor Day Walking Tour of trees is available on the Southern Pines Appearance Commission website. This video was filmed and donated by Rhodes and Co. Real Estate. Also on the commission website, a printed map may be downloaded for a self-guided walking tour.
In further recognition of Arbor Day, the town will plant two trees at the Southern Pines Library. The first Amber Glow Dawn Redwood will be located next to the new Pollinator Garden. The second will be planted at the west end of the building, replacing an old oak that must be removed. Hopefully, the fast-growing redwood will grow quickly enough to shade a mountain laurel, which is one of six that have survived the original landscaping done in 1995.
In recognition of its many tree events and work, Southern Pines recently received designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for the 41st consecutive year as a Tree City USA with the additional Growth Award.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission still has openings for new members. Anyone living in Southern Pines or the extraterritorial jurisdiction is eligible to join. Contact the Southern Pines Administration Office at (910) 692-7021 for more information and an application.
