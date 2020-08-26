A “Virtual Porch Party,” which benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
“Join us as we virtually welcome Mona Dixon, a winner of the Boys and Girls Club of America National Youth of the Year award, to help us kickoff our 2020-2021 Sponsor a Child Campaign,” says a spokesman.
Dixon was chosen for the National Youth of the Year award in 2010. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arizona State University and was honored by President Barack Obama.
“Grab your favorite beverages and snacks, find a comfortable location and tune in as we hear from Mona,” says the spokesman.
For more information, visit https://sandhillsbgc.org/sponsorachild or call (910) 692-0777.
