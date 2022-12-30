Pop into Finland, a local organization founded by Amber Ward, will be conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for her to go on a mission trip to Finland to spread the Gospel (Acts 2:38). Gently worn, used and new shoes can be dropped off a locations around Moore County, through Feb. 11. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes, with proceeds to benefit the mission trip.
Donated shoes are then redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners to help them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Ward. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the mission, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to Pop into Finland the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world, she adds. Funds2Orgs is headquartered in Florida. The organization was founded in 2013 as a social enterprise allowing organizations and people to raise funds by collecting gently worn, used and new shoes. Funds2Orgs and its associated brands Sneakers4Funds, Cash4Shooz, and Shoes With Heart also support climate and sustainability efforts by repurposing shoes to help micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations and creating jobs for American workers.
There will be a drive-by shoe drive at New Life Tabernacle UPC, at 220 N. Pine St., in Aberdeen, on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Additional drop-off locations for used and new shoes, include:
New Life Tabernacle UPC, 220 N. Pine St., in Aberdeen
Forte Fitness, 262 Pinehurst Ave., Southern Pines
Anytime Fitness, 110 Ivey lane, Pinehurst
Pollywogs Play Pad, 155 Hall Ave., Southern Pines
Empowered Nutrition, 760- C NW Broad St., Southern Pines
Petro’s Chili and Chips, 10725 U.S. 15-501, Southern Pines
The Community Thrift Store, in Aberdeen, and Saint John Paull II Catholic School, in Southern Pines, have also provided generous donations to Pop Into Finland.
Ward said has felt the sincere call of God to go into the country of Finland to spread the word amongst the citizens. For more information, contact Amber Ward at (910) 639-2103 or email amberward423@gmail.com.
