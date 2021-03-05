The N.C. Poetry Society announces the Pinesong Awards for 2021.
Poet Laureate Award
Taylor Byas was the preliminary judge for the Poet Laureate Award, with the final selection by Jaki Shelton Green.
“Piecework,” by Susan Alff, was the winner. Finalists included “The Children’s Section,” by Laura Alderson; “Synagogue 1964,” by Joanne Durham; “Compost,” by Janet Ford; “Garage,” by Maura High; “Fruit,” by Jo Ann Hoffman; “The Day After Christmas,” by Sandra Pope; “Lessons in Applied Etymology,” by Celisa Steele; “Orphaned,” by Andrew Taylor-Troutman; and “Standing at the Fence Staring into Cow Eyes Waiting for a Sign,” by Lucinda Trew.
Alice Osborn Award
Corrie Williamson was the judge for the Alice Osborn Award, with first place going to “A Bucket List for Spring,” by Shelly Reed Thieman. “Flying Lesson,” by Nancy Swanson earned second place, with honorable mentions going to “Cow Lullaby,” by Jeffery Beam, and “Suppose,” by Carmen Dressler Ward.
Carol Bessent Hayman Poetry of Love Award
Lindsay Rice, who was the judge of the Carol Bessent Hayman Poetry of Love Award, gave first place honors to “Love in Black and White,” by Jenny Bates; second to “Summoning My Grandmother in Dream,” by Margie Emshoff; and honorable mentions to “Milkshakes in May,” by Pam Baggett; “Bowerbirds,” by Hilda Downer; and “Ruby and Darling,” by Gary Phillips.
Joanna Catherine Scott Award
Leatha Kendrick was the judge for the Joanna Catherine Scott Award, with first place honors going to “Lost Poem,” by Mark Smith-Soto; second to “Field Peas-A Mirrored Poem,” by Gary Phillips; and honorable mentions to “Near Sonnet for Full Revelry,” by S.L. Cockerille; “Petition,” by Benjamin Cutler; and “frosted brown weed patch,” by Richard Ramsey.
Katherine Kennedy McIntyre Light Verse Award
Amie Whittemore, judge of the Katherine Kennedy McIntyre Light Verse Award, gave first place to “Vespers,” by Ana Pugatch; second to “Her Kitchen Hands Make Love,” by Mary Alice Dixon; and honorable mentions to “Backyard Conundrum,” by Les Brown; “The Art of Fishing,” by Earl Carlton Huband; and “Soliloquy of a Couch Potato,” by Martin Settle.
Mary Ruffin Poole American Heritage Award
The Mary Ruffin Poole American Heritage Award by judged by Davis McCombs. First place was awarded to “What is at stake,” by Mary Hennessy; second to “Glory,” by Laura Alderson; and honorable mentions to “The Barn,” by Les Brown; “Morning Walk in a Small Coastal Town,” by Jo Ann Hoffman; and “the moonlight,” by Jonathan Humphrey.
Poetry of Courage Award
Robin Anna Smith judged the Poetry of Courage Award, giving first place to “Storms,” by Lucia Walton Robinson; second to “On Hope,” by Emily Wilmer; and honorable mentions to “Ode to Epilepsy,” by Diana Ewell Engel; “You, A Vessel,” by Anne Maren-Hogan; and “Nestlings,” by Nancy Young.
Bruce Lader Poetry of Witness Award
The Bruce Lader Poetry of Witness Award was judged by Kristina Erny. She awarded first place to Jeanne Julian for “Blank Billboard Blues.” Second place went to JeanMarie Olivieri for “Assume the Position.” “White Harvest,” by Joyce Brown and “Whose Garden Is It?”, by Kathleen Calby, received honorable mentions.
Bloodroot Haiku Award
Tanya McDonald judged the Bloodroot Haiku Award, giving first place to “emerald sheen,” by Anne Curran; second to “boa tank,” by Jay Friedenberg; and honorable mentions for “the dry bellies,” by Seren Fargo; and “a split keel,” by Debbie Strange.
Ruth Morris Moose Sestina Award
The Ruth Morris Moose Sestina Award was judged by Barbara Sabol, with first place going to “Old Man With Old Dog,” by Jane Shlensky; “Bird Counts,” by Jeanne Julian; and honorable mentions to “Cloud-Reading,” by Erica Reid; “The Healing Miles,” by Melinda Thomsen; and “My Will Turned Into a Sestina,” by Susan Wiley Spalt.
Thomas H. McDill Award
Virgil Suárez judged the Thomas H. McDill Award. He gave first place to “The Children’s Memorial: A Blueprint,” by Don Ball. “The Stone Wall,” by Ana Pugatch was given second place, with “Epighany,” by Joseph Mills, and “The Caryatids,” by Andrew Weatherly, receiving honorable mentions.
