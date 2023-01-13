For the half light days, where daylight seemed brief,
And nighttime stretched its reach into each corner of the house.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 8:03 pm
For the half light days, where daylight seemed brief,
And nighttime stretched its reach into each corner of the house.
The half light days, when imaginations were the form that games took when the norms weren’t accessible any more.
The half light days of laughter and memories had, cards and pictures created by hands cold with the chill in the air.
The half light days, when we realized we’re at the mercy of a system built by man entirely, to plug us in to the wall.
The half light days, a community standing together finding ways to care for one another, no longer strangers in the street.
The half light days we will always remember. The wood stove bright with its burning embers, rocking chairs dragged to the warmth.
The half light days, families all gathering to pray. An Advent season with new revelation, of the meaning of light in the dark
Alice Casey has been a Moore County resident since 2016.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.