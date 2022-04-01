On Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host, and Crumpler Funeral Home will sponsor, a free event for seniors to learn about services in Moore County called, “Did You Know?”
The presentations scheduled for this event include the Moore County Department of Aging, the Moore County Veterans Services, FirstHealth Palliative Care, NC Nurse Honor Guard of the Sandhills, Black Pearl Home Care, Crumpler Funeral Home, and Daniel Sills will present on the Will of God Ministry.
Although not presenting, information will be available from the Aberdeen Fire Department regarding the Yellow Dot Program, Adapt Health, Aging Outreach Services and Kirk Tours.
Pastor Gregg Newton, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, learned about a similar event that was hosted by Crumpler Funeral Home in February. He was able to coordinate this event with a member from his church who works for Crumpler Funeral Home, Carol Brunning.
There will be refreshments, goodie bags and door prizes available.
To reserve your seat, call Carol Brunning at (910) 639-7842 or Gloria Megyas at (910) 690-1710.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church is located at 2237 Camp Easter Road, Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.