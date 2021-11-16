In 1849, French author Jean Baptiste Karr concluded “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” This truism, alongside Marie Antoinette’s flippant “Let ’em eat turkey!” became a philosophical mainstay.
So bring on the bird!
The food press suggests Thanksgiving 2021 will play a pre-pandemic rewind. Last year, many families choked down virtual turkey on Zoom. Smaller turkeys for small gatherings sold out. Others roasted only a breast or two, eliminating the Norman Rockwell tableau.
The Turkey-in-a-Blanket method which readers started requesting in August not only assures a…
Something was missing.
Now, with more attendees, America hungers for bountiful, be it trendy or classic: Green beans are back, but slender gourmet-style fresh or frozen, maybe in browned butter with a few toasted almond slices rather than drowned in cream of mushroom soup. Sweet potatoes flavored with orange marmalade and a few drops of sherry don’t need marshmallows. Dinner rolls or biscuits? Cranberries — a must, but fresh, in chutney or relish, not wiggly from a can. Pies, of course. First pumpkin, then one made from ripe pears instead of apple. Try serving dessert after the gang goes for a long walk, or digests an hour of football.
Jim Jones has a word about the bird. Jones, past president of Moore County Historical Association and longtime owner-chef at Beefeaters in downtown Southern Pines, grew up in Mississippi and North Carolina. He has prepared Thanksgiving dinner for 45 family members, using professional ovens accommodating 20-plus pound birds.
“Back then, Thanksgiving was the only time of the year you had turkey so it was truly a treat.” No processed deli breast for endless bland sandwiches. No turkey bacon, turkey pastrami, turkey hot dogs and burgers.
He doesn’t remember having a fresh turkey in his youth, but advises thawing the frozen kind completely; just because the legs feel soft doesn’t mean the interior is frost-free.
Jones favors slow-roasting, which takes longer. Beware: Times suggested on wrapper may not be enough for meat to “fall off the bone” — tender, juicy, flavorful and safe.
Roasting in a cellophane turkey bag decreases time, increases moisture. Some esthetics are sacrificed, but the results on a bird under 15 pounds may be worth it.
Frying a whole turkey is less appealing this year given the skyrocketing price of cooking oil.
Battles have been fought over stuffing vs. dressing. To call something cooked outside the bird “stuffing” is brain-numbing, Jones says. He wants real Southern stuffing based on real Southern cornbread, not Jiffy, which he brands sweet enough for dessert.
The best: stone-ground cornbread baked in an iron skillet and crumbled to dry. Add stale biscuits, onions, celery, broth, seasonings (fresh sage, divine, with ground rosemary and thyme), an egg for richness and texture, packed lightly into cavity, since bread stuffing expands. Made too much stuffing? Pile into a baking dish, cover with turkey neck and wingtips, seal with foil and bake alongside the bird. Use this “orphan stuffing” with leftovers and gravy.
Canned gravy is a sin when the real thing is so easy. Scrape together browned bits and some drippings from the roasting pan. Add a few tablespoons flour, whisk over medium heat until flour is incorporated and slightly browned. Thin this roux with broth made from simmering giblets with onion and celery. Color pale gravy with a few drops of Kitchen Bouquet.
Thanksgiving can be iffy for vegetarians: Make them feel special by mixing 2 cups uncooked stuffing with 1 cup cooked brown rice and 1 egg. Press tightly into a well-greased mold. Bake about 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool 15 minutes, gently loosen contents from mold with knife. Unmold on serving plate, decorate with chopped parsley.
Thanksgiving dinner comes with expectations, an edible homage to family traditions, where the word “Grandma” appears in most recipes. Better not change too much this reunion year. Because, at this holiday and others, what’s on the chairs matters more than what’s on the table.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.