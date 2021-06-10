Sarah Ellen Dean of Pinehurst is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship awarded by the Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU).
Dean plans to study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is one of 25 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students who will receive the one-year award to apply toward their education at the colleges, universities, and trade schools of their choice.
“This is the 23rd consecutive year we have offered college scholarships,” said LGFCU President Mark Caverly. “It’s an honor to reward these students for their academic achievements and contributions through community involvement. We congratulate all of the winners as they begin their higher educational pursuit and wish them luck with their studies and beyond.”
The LGFCU scholarship award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities and academic excellence by having maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. For more information or to apply, call 919.755.0534 or visit www.lgfcu.org.
