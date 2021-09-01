For nine years, the Pinehurst Rotary has come together to make sure that deserving kids of all ages from the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills have new shoes to start the school year.
This year’s event, lovingly dubbed “Happy Feet,” welcomed more than 62 young people to the Shoe Carnival. Each child was greeted at the door by a Rotarian to help them find the perfect shoes for the new school year. No parents were allowed. They also received a free pair of socks of their choice as well as snacks.
Volunteers from Pinehurst United Methodist Church had backpacks stuffed with age-appropriate school supplies from pens, pencils, and notebook paper to calculators and protractors.
“I look forward to this event every year,” says Fallon Brewington, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. “The kids are just as excited as the volunteers. I see the same smiling faces ready and excited to serve their community every year. If we’ve learned anything from COVID-19, it is that everyone has had their own challenges, and what it looks like for one person is different from another. No matter what that looked like for our members and their families, these groups ensure they can start the school year confident and prepared to walk through those doors. “
“Rotary has a commitment to support projects and programs in our community,” says Ed Biebrich, of the Pinehurst Rotary Club. “We raise money to fund this program through our pancake breakfast and a grant from our Rotary District.”
