Longtime Pinehurst residents Tiffany Evans and her mother, Kim Frye, announce the Oct. 15 opening of The Bee’s Knees Antiques and Thrift, a newly refurbished space in West End offering both fine antiques and thrift.
“The ‘bee’s knees’ was ’20s slang for ‘the best,’ and customers can expect to find an excellent selection of ever-changing inventory, from upscale furnishings to reasonably priced everyday items,” says Evans, the shop’s owner/proprietor.
Two-In-One
The dual space features two distinct areas. The first offers varied finds such as unique Asian pieces, rare antique furniture, exclusive consignment items, local art, and vintage mid-century, art nouveau and art deco selections. “There is even a ‘Mantiques’ section — geared to our male shoppers — with knives, custom industrial items, and more,” Evans says.
The Bee’s Knees also contains a second space with gently used items, including housewares and decor, a baby section, and selected clothing pieces, all meticulously cleaned and sanitized to ensure customer confidence and comfort.
“We are planning to be an appealing destination for both antiquers and thrifters, offering a high-end experience for everyone,” says Evans.
Giving Back
As longtime residents of Moore County, the mother-daughter duo envisions The Bee’s Knees as a vehicle to give back to the community, and they intend to steer profits toward charitable donations.
“We wanted to spend time volunteering, but couldn’t decide where, so we decided to tap into our passion for resale,” Evans says. “I studied interior design in school, and grew up antiquing and thrifting. My mom and I are ‘old souls,’ and we enjoy hunting for one-of-a-kind treasures, so we want to deliver that opportunity to others.
“While some retail locations benefit specific charities, our intention is to help out multiple local organizations—especially those who aren’t big enough to afford large-scale fundraisers—offering sponsorships, promotion and support to them so they can concentrate on fulfilling their vital philanthropic missions.”
Accepting Items
Future plans for The Bee’s Knees include on-site food trucks, a holiday open house, and monthly outdoor “yard sales,” where local residents can secure outdoor spaces to sell their own treasures. In the meantime, The Bee’s Knees is welcoming contributions of unwanted items from the community. To schedule a drop-off, please contact the store at (910) 420-8970 or beeskneespinehurst@yahoo.com.
The store is located at 125 N.C. 73 (the corner of N.C. 73 and U.S. 15-501 between Pinehurst and Carthage). Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
“Find The Bee’s Knees on Facebook and Instagram at BeesKneesPinehurst,” says Evans.
