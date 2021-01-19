On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents uber marathon runner Linda Carrier, a Pinehurst resident, with “Seven Marathons, Seven Days, on Seven Continents.”
This virtual event begins at 7:30 p.m. To watch online, visit https://www.ruthpauley.org/watchonline.
For information, call (910) 695-3706 or email info@ruthpauley.org.
