Mary-Margaret West, of Pinehurst, successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in cyber operations and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd lieutenant. She is a 2017 graduate of Pinecrest High School.
At the academy West was a member of the varsity cross country, varsity track and field, and marathon teams. She served as 28th Company XO, SAPR Guide and president of the Navy Yoga Club. In June, she will report to Quantico for Marine TBS training. She will join her older sister 2nd Lt. Grace McNeela, Pinecrest Class of 2016 and USNA Class of 2020 as a USMC officer. Younger sister Helen is a current midshipman at the academy and is a 2020 graduate of Pinecrest and USNA Class of 2024. Their parents are Juliana and Matt West.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, own as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are appointed to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
The academy’s alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
