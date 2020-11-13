On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Ms. North Carolina Senior America Pageant was the center of excitement for eight beautiful and talented senior ladies from the state of North Carolina.
Laura C. Morgan, from Pinehurst, was honored with the title and crown of Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2020. Morgan will represent North Carolina in the national pageant to be held in 2021. She and other state queens will compete for the title of Ms. Senior America 2020/2021.
Angela Staab, of Reidsville, was selected as first runner-up; Gale Ritchie, of Albemarle, as second runner-up; and Judy Newsome, of Ramseur, as third runner -up. Wynne Wroblesky, of West End, won the Ms. Congeniality award.
Others competing included Darlene Benesch, of Graham; Linda Sowers, of Winston-Salem; and Sharon Council, of Garner.
Hostesses were Beverly A. Wetherbie, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2005, and Judy Kelley, Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2000, who directed the pageant. Jeff Aydelette, from Araphoe, was master of ceremonies. He is the publisher and editor of The Country Compass, in Oriental.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited attendance of 25 people were allowed at the event in The Village Chapel’s Social Hall in Pinehurst. The event was live-streamed by Ward Productions during the performance and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/476681729.
The North Carolina Senior America Pageant is a nonprofit organization, which seeks to enhance the image of women who have reached the “age of elegance,” meaning 60 years or older.
The pageant honors the gracious woman who best exemplifies dignity, maturity, and inner beauty. For further information on becoming a candidate or sponsor for the Senior America 2022 Pageant call Bev Wetherbie at (910) 944-8171, or Judy Kelley at (910) 328-3671, or visit Senior America’s website at www.senioramerica.org or the state website www.ncsenioramerica.com.
