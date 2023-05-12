Get ready for a weekend of exceptional jazz as The Carolina Philharmonic presents the Pinehurst Jazz Festival, taking place May 20-21 at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst. A tour of three distinct jazz vignettes, this festival promises to showcase some of the most talented jazz musicians in the world.
The first concert, “Blue Notes,” taking place on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., features acclaimed trumpeter Thomas Marriott, celebrated saxophonist Caleb Curtis, and a preview of songstress Johnaye Kendrick, backed by the incomparable Carolina Philharmonic under the direction of Maestro David Michael Wolff. Up front centerstage with Marriott, Curtis and Kendrick, seasoned bassist Paul Gabrielson, Grammy nominee Ernest Turner on piano, and the skillful Kobe Watkins on drums will help create a sound that is truly larger than life.
The second concert, “Jam Session,” taking place on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., is a true collaboration featuring the exceptional talent of the artists of the jazz festival. This concert promises to be a tapestry of sound that is both intricate and cohesive, showcasing the individual talents of each musician while also highlighting the artistry of the ensemble as a whole.
The third concert, “Vintage Stylings,” taking place later on Sunday evening, at 7:30 p.m., features the immensely talented vocalist Johnaye Kendrick, backed by seasoned bassist Paul Gabrielson, Grammy nominee Ernest Turner on piano, and the skillful Kobe Watkins on drums. Kendrick’s vintage stylings evoke a bygone era of music, while also infusing it with her own unique energy and artistry.
Ticket start at $30 with discounts for students and military, and 20 percent off with a weekend-long festival pass at www.carolinaphil.yapsody or call the box office at (910)687-0287.com. Come be part of an unforgettable Pinehurst musical experience.
The Bradshaw Performing Arts Center is located at 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines.
