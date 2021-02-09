Plant Sale

Beth Lurtz and JoAnne Hansz, co-chairs of this year’s Pinehurst Garden Club plant sale, along with Co-Publicity Chair Mary Lou Seigfried, remind gardeners that pre-orders are now being taken.

 COURTESY OF PINEHURST GARDEN CLUB

The Pinehurst Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale fundraiser Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to continuing COVID limitations, the club will again relocate its streamlined pickup to Green Haven Plant Farm, 255 Green Haven Lane, in Carthage.

This year, in addition to its signature tri-color mandevilla, available only through PGC, the sale will feature a new collection of "whites" (begonias, mandevilla, impatiens and milkweed). Also, new this year, is a shade-loving basket of blue torenia, a sure show-stopper and welcome addition to an always popular, priced-to-sell selection of dragon wing begonias, penta, bougainvillea, lantana, rudbeckia, vinca and deraniums.

Stations will be available for Master Gardeners to answer questions and for PGC members to re-pot purchases for a small fee. Additional greenhouses will be open for day-of-sale purchases.

PGC members will be taking pre-orders through April 2. Customers can also access an order form and a colorful chart of available plants through the garden club’s website at www.pinehurstgardenclub.com or by calling co-chairman Beth Lurtz at (910) 420-8214. Proceeds from the sale benefit the PGC scholarship fund and help defray costs for beautification projects throughout the Pinehurst community.

“These plants are hardy to our growing season and are sure to cast an ever blooming rainbow of colors across Pinehurst’s beautiful home gardens,” says JoAnne Hansz, sale co-chair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days