The Pinehurst Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale fundraiser Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to continuing COVID limitations, the club will again relocate its streamlined pickup to Green Haven Plant Farm, 255 Green Haven Lane, in Carthage.
This year, in addition to its signature tri-color mandevilla, available only through PGC, the sale will feature a new collection of "whites" (begonias, mandevilla, impatiens and milkweed). Also, new this year, is a shade-loving basket of blue torenia, a sure show-stopper and welcome addition to an always popular, priced-to-sell selection of dragon wing begonias, penta, bougainvillea, lantana, rudbeckia, vinca and deraniums.
Stations will be available for Master Gardeners to answer questions and for PGC members to re-pot purchases for a small fee. Additional greenhouses will be open for day-of-sale purchases.
PGC members will be taking pre-orders through April 2. Customers can also access an order form and a colorful chart of available plants through the garden club’s website at www.pinehurstgardenclub.com or by calling co-chairman Beth Lurtz at (910) 420-8214. Proceeds from the sale benefit the PGC scholarship fund and help defray costs for beautification projects throughout the Pinehurst community.
“These plants are hardy to our growing season and are sure to cast an ever blooming rainbow of colors across Pinehurst’s beautiful home gardens,” says JoAnne Hansz, sale co-chair.
