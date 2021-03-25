The Pinehurst Garden Club is making final preparations for its annual plant sale fundraiser, on Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, sale day, with streamlined pickup for pre-orders, will return to Green Haven Plant Farm, at 255 Green Haven Lane, Carthage.
Pre-ordering continues through April 2. This year's sale features a beautiful selection of hardy, affordable blooms, highlighted by the club's signature tri-color mandevilla. Adding the new collection of whites (begonias, mandevilla, impatiens and milkweed) and the shade-loving, blue torenia basket, the choices promise a colorful display that is sure to be popular in any garden. Customers can order through any PGC member or the PGC website at www.pinehurstgardenclub.com.
Sale day activities include Master Gardeners, who will be available to answer questions. Garden club members will staff a station to repot purchases for a small fee and additional greenhouses will be open for day-of-sale purchasing.
Proceeds from this annual plant sale provide a horticultural scholarship at Sandhills Community College, as well as support beautification projects throughout the Pinehurst community.
“Purchases of these colorful plantings extend our Pinehurst beautification projects even further into the lovely home gardens in our community that capture our imaginations year after year,” says a spokesman.
