PGC Plant Sale

Spotlighting the final week of pre-ordering for its annual plant sale fundraiser are Pinehurst Garden Club members (clockwise, from left) Anne Agnew, Susan Huston and Marcia Kuzniar.

 COURTESY OF PINEHURST GARDEN CLUB

The Pinehurst Garden Club is making final preparations for its annual plant sale fundraiser, on Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, sale day, with streamlined pickup for pre-orders, will return to Green Haven Plant Farm, at 255 Green Haven Lane, Carthage.

Pre-ordering continues through April 2. This year's sale features a beautiful selection of hardy, affordable blooms, highlighted by the club's signature tri-color mandevilla. Adding the new collection of whites (begonias, mandevilla, impatiens and milkweed) and the shade-loving, blue torenia basket, the choices promise a colorful display that is sure to be popular in any garden. Customers can order through any PGC member or the PGC website at www.pinehurstgardenclub.com.

Sale day activities include Master Gardeners, who will be available to answer questions. Garden club members will staff a station to repot purchases for a small fee and additional greenhouses will be open for day-of-sale purchasing.

Proceeds from this annual plant sale provide a horticultural scholarship at Sandhills Community College, as well as support beautification projects throughout the Pinehurst community.

“Purchases of these colorful plantings extend our Pinehurst beautification projects even further into the lovely home gardens in our community that capture our imaginations year after year,” says a spokesman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days