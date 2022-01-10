The Pinehurst Garden Club celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a luncheon at the Forest Creek dining room.
Long time member Dolores Muller gave a talk about the many accomplishments of the club over the years. The club began planting and caring for the Memorial Gardens beside the Given Library in 1989, which continues, at St. Andrews Triangle in 1992, the Women’s Exchange in 1993, the Elipse at Village Hall, and have continued to assist in the spring and fall plantings in the village every year including 2021.
The club also provides a full scholarship annually to a Sandhills Community College student, plus books and trips, since 1998 amounting to over $50,000.
The Christmas swags that were hung in the village have also been their responsibility since 1983, as is their participation in the Weymouth Christmas Festival, just to mention just a few of their contributions to the community.
Countless other donations have been given each year to schools for gardens and teaching tools and to the pollinator garden in Pinehurst, the Clara McLean House gardens, the FirstHealth Hospice House gardens and a long list of others each year. Most recently, club members participated in contributions to the Patrick Dougherty stick work art installation at the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens.
This represents only a partial list of the work the five branches of the club do with the funds they derive from their spring plant sale. Formerly held in the village, the sale is now designated for Green Haven, in Carthage, in April. Advance sales begin in February/March 2022.
The Pinehurst Garden Club was originally founded as one branch in 1981. There are now five branches — Azalea, Dogwood, Holly, Magnolia, and Pine — all of which are open to 24 members each and operate with monthly meetings and trips emphasizing horticulture. There are presently some openings.
For information, call (910) 315-2007, email marcia5820@sbcglobal.net or go online to pinehurstgardenclub.com.
