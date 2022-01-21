When James Walker Tufts purchased 5,800 acres of timberland in 1895, he held a philanthropic vision to create a health retreat to afford working people access to the healing properties of the forest. An element they called “pine ozone.”
Now, in 2022, Pinehurst Parks and Recreation will be offering an opportunity for people to do exactly that, reconnect with the health and wellness benefits of immersion in natural environments in an activity called “forest bathing.”
The term forest bathing refers to mindfully bathing one’s senses in the forest environment, and is the literal English translation of the Japanese word “shinrinyoku.” This practice of forest bathing became standard preventative medicine in the Japanese healthcare system as a response to the destructive health impacts of stress associated with rapid technological advancements and urbanization.
Forest Bathing will be led by licensed occupational therapist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy guide Lara Beth Jones. Participants will experience a variety of sensory mindfulness meditation techniques in relation to the forest environment.
Studies have shown a vast array of health benefits that spending time in mindfulness of nature can bring, a few of which include: stress reduction, decreased blood pressure, improved heart rate variability, accelerated recovery from illness and surgery, improved sleep, improved mood and heightened sense of well-being.
“This is an opportunity to deepen our experience of connection to the beautiful and unique ecosystem we inhabit in the Sandhills while we nurture our health through self care,” said Jones.
For more information about forest bathing, visit larabethjones.com.
Forest Bathing will be held monthly in the Pinehurst Village Arboretum on Feb. 22, March 22, April 19 and May 17. Interested participants can register online at the village of Pinehurst Parks and Recreation website at www.vopnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.