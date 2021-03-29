The annual English-Speaking Union Sandhills Branch Shakespeare competition was held Saturday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
“This year’s competition, like most everything, required some pivoting,” says spokesperson Andrea Burns. “It was done via a live Zoom feed.”
Three volunteer judges — the Rev. John Jacobs, Allis Rennie and Joyce Reehling gathered in The Village Chapel, viewing the live feed from the participating schools on a large screen with a wonderful sound system.
There were 14 participants: three from The O’Neal School, three from STARS, two from Union Pines High School and six from Pinecrest High School.
“Once again, the use of The Village Chapel was kindly donated by Rev. Jacobs,” says Burns. “We could not have done it without his wonderful facility and the help of his IT support, Steve McKenzie.”
After each student performed a Shakespeare monologue and sonnet, the judges had the challenging task of choosing a winner.
The first place winner was Kara Sparks, a sophomore from Pinecrest.
“This year was my first time competing in the Shakespeare competition,” says Sparks, who is the daughter of Jeff and Yvette Sparks.
“Kara is currently enrolled in intermediate theater,” says her teacher Adam Faw, director of the theater program at Pinecrest. “She was one of our soloists in ’Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.”
Faw explains that the Shakespeare monologue was a class project.
“I worked with all of our students in that class on it,” he says. “However, Kara did the majority of the work on her own. She had the monologue memorized very quickly, which gave her the opportunity to really dive into the artistic element of it. I offered a few suggestions and ideas, but that’s all.”
Sparks says that Faw likes to say that “the best acting is done when you can relate yourself to the character and their emotions.”
So Sparks chose one of Beatrice’s monologues from “Much Ado About Nothing,” which she says is one of her favorite Shakespeare plays.
“I read some analyses of the scene and watched some videos of professionals performing the monologue to help me prepare,” she says. “It is really cool, at least to me, to look back and see how much was inspired by one clip I saw there or by the way an article described Beatrice and her opinions, and even by my own relationship and life experiences.”
Sparks says she hope to continue to pursue theater in some way or another after high school.
“It’s my passion, and whether I’m writing, directing, performing or teaching, I want to always have it in my life,” she says.
The second place winner was Savannah Telemeco, from Union Pines. The third place winner was Jillian Mann, from Pinecrest.
“We awarded monetary prizes this year for all top three — $300, $100 and $50, respectively,” says Burns.
The top place prize was given in honor of Michael Norman and donated by the Burns family. Norman led the drama program at The O’Neal School for 18 years and passed away in August 2020 after battling a brain tumor.
Sparks will now go on to compete in the ESU National Competition. This is usually held live at the Lincoln Center in New York City, but will be done over a YouTube performance this year due to the pandemic.
Sparks says winning the competition was an honor.
“I’ve looked forward to this competition since I learned about it freshman year and being able to compete alongside so many talented students was an incredible experience,” she says. “I am super grateful to the English-Speaking Union and to Pinecrest for giving me this opportunity.”
The top finisher at the national level will go to the British American Drama Academy summer program in London. The second place finisher will go to the American Shakespeare Center Theatre camp in Staunton, Va.The third place finisher is awarded $,1000. (Prizes are subject to change due to COVID.)
“We wish Kara the best of luck moving forward,” says Burns.
