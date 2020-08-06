Lindsay Douglass, of Seven Lakes, is one of 10 incoming first-year students at Appalachian State University to be named a W.H. Plemmons Leadership Scholar.
As a Plemmons Scholar, she will receive a four-year scholarship to Appalachian in the amount of $2,000 per year, plus specialized leadership opportunities, seminars, retreats, outdoor leadership experiences, special classes and financial support for participation in leadership conferences.
Douglass is a 2020 graduate of Pinecrest High School. She was a member of the Pinecrest Players honors theater program and was the stage manager for the school’s spring musical “Matilda.” Douglass was a four-time national qualifier with the Pinecrest Speech and Debate Team and earned Academic-All American honors from the National Speech and Debate Association. She also served as a co-captain of the Pinecrest Varsity cheer squad.
She plans to major in theater design and technology at Appalachian State, and double-minor in political science and leadership studies.
She is the daughter of Jim and Laura Douglass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.