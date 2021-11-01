Songs From the Road Band

The Sunrise Theater kicks off its first Pig Pickin’ Bluegrass Show Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The tunes will be provided by bluegrass supergroup, Songs From the Road Band, and the food will be expertly crafted by Harry Chubbs Jr., of Southern Savor. Bell Manley Properties has signed on as the event’s sponsor and tickets are on sale now.

Songs From The Road Band hails from the Asheville area and features Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo). The idea for the band came about in 2004, when Charles Humphrey III pulled some friends together to collaborate on songs he’d written while playing on tour with Steep Canyon Rangers. Their Grammy award-winning songwriting and expert level picking will leave audiences wanting more.

Included in the price of admission is a plate of barbecue prepared by smoking master Harry Chubbs Jr., of Southern Savor. Additionally, mouth-watering cook out standards of baked beans, slaw and fried chicken will be provided. The meal will be rounded out with chocolate or lemon cake.

All tickets are $48 general admission, and include admission to the show and a plate of barbecue. They are available online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611. The Sunrise’s outdoor amphitheater is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy concert setting. Guests may bring portable outdoor chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers, or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available — one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 2 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the theater. Contact the Sunrise Theater for more information and seating height restrictions.

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

