There’s new twist on Weymouth’s traditional Supper on the Grounds, planned for Sept. 16. This year’s late summer event features a farm-to-table boxed dinner by Ashten’s that you’re welcome to take home, or bring a blanket and chairs, a beverage, and just enjoy a meal on the beautiful grounds.
“You do have to make a reservation for the dinner, as we have to know the number to order from Ashten’s,” says Carol Westerly. “You can do so easily on the Weymouth website or at ticketmesandhills.com. You may also call the office, but we are only selling 250 tickets, so make your reservations soon.”
Supper on the Grounds supports both Weymouth Center and local businesses.
“We decided to have Ashley VanCamp do a box dinner reflecting her farm-to-table menus,” says Barbara Keating, event chairwoman. “This way we are supporting a local restaurant owner and the local farmers that will be supplying our delicious food. The event is open to everyone and raises funds for Weymouth’s operational needs.
Meals must be reserved and purchased by Sept. 11. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. No reservations are needed to picnic.
As COVID-19 has changed the way we approach traditional events, Weymouth too has approached “Supper” in a new way.
The pick-up or picnic options give patrons the freedom to enjoy a fabulous meal their own way. And, the meal has changed as well. Ashten’s created a menu reflecting the season that is easy to eat at home or on your lap. Grilled and sliced North Carolina chicken breast, grilled Kalawi Farms peaches, MacC’s Family Farm summer corn and tomato salad, hoppin’ john with local beans and Carolina Gold rice, and cornbread round out a delectable late summer meal that is certain to please.
Hosted by the Women of Weymouth, a volunteer organization within Weymouth Center dedicated to fundraising and support, Supper on the Grounds has always been a way to make new friends as well.
Keating says her hope if you choose to picnic, that even with social distancing, you will see old friends and meet new ones like her first experience at Weymouth.
“That’s how I got involved with Weymouth — by attending Supper on the Grounds 10 years ago,” she says. “My husband and I came knowing only one other person and left knowing many.”
To make a reservation for your boxed dinner, go to weymouthcenter.org, ticketmesandhills.com or call (910) 692-6261. Dinners will be distributed between 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
