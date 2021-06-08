The Central Carolinas Association of the Phi Beta Kappa Society received recommendations from regional high schools in Moore and Lee counties for the Voit Gilmore Outstanding Senior Student Book Award for “Academic Achievement and Leadership Potential in the Liberal Arts.” Gilmore was a founding member of the Association.

This year’s recipients are Kelsey Ann Smith, Lee County High School; Mallie Clara Purvis, North Moore High School; Molly Kuzma, The O’Neal School; Anna Nicole Jones, Pinecrest High School; and Thomas Reinhardt, Union Pines High School. They each received a certificate and a bound volume of “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” by the renowned presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin at the end of the school year.

Also, a Teacher Award is given to the teacher that the student recipient feels has made the greatest contribution to his or her development as a person. The selection is an opportunity for this senior to reflect on his or her high school experiences and express their gratitude to a teacher. Those recipients were Elayne Monjar, of Lee County; Dr. Amy Dahl, of North Moore; Dr. Nicole Camastra, of The O’Neal School; Jennifer Kearney, of Pinecrest; and Wesley Glenn Caviness, of Union Pines.

In addition, a James W. Johnson Scholarship for college expenses was awarded to Mallie Clara Purvis, of North Moore, and Molly Kuzma, of The O’Neal School for $1,000 each. Mallie is the daughter of Jennifer and Jerry Purvis, of High Falls, and Molly is the daughter of Christine and Charles Kuzma, of Foxfire. James Johnson was a founding member of the CCPBK Association.

In each school, a committee was asked to select a student whom they believe should make a significant contribution to society based on all of the information available to it. In addition to academic potential, this assessment might have considered extracurricular activities, interpersonal and leadership skills, and integrity, as well as the students’ interest in enrolling in a liberal arts and science curriculum in the fall of 2021.

The awards have been presented by the Central Carolinas Association since 2002 and are valued at over 40,000. The Phi Beta Kappa Society was founded in 1776, “to Promote Intellectual Excellence in the Liberal Arts in American Society.” It is the nation’s oldest and most widely known academic honor society for college undergraduates.

For information regarding the Central Carolinas Association, Phi Beta Kappa alumni members may call (910) 215-4574.

