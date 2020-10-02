Sandhills Cat Coalition (SCC) received a $1,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation, which will support SCC’s trap, neuter, return (TNR) program.
In a TNR program, cats are humanely trapped, brought to a veterinarian to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated, ear-tipped (the universal sign that a community cat has been neutered and vaccinated), and then returned to their outdoor home. TNR improves the lives of cats, addresses community concerns, reduces complaints about cats, and halts the breeding cycle. TNR also improves the co-existence between outdoor cats and humans in our shared environment.
Sandhills Cat Coalition's mission is to alleviate the suffering of homeless, stray and feral cats by providing humane spay/neuter services, and by rescuing and responsibly placing as many animals as possible in permanent homes. SCC is a small, all-volunteer group; rescued cats are fostered as SCC does not operate a shelter.
The Petco Foundation recognizes Sandhills Cat Coalition’s success in its mission to create a lifesaving community for animals. The Petco Foundation investment will help control the pet population and reduce the number of cats and kittens from entering shelters.
“This grant will allow us to spay and vaccinate 20 female cats,” says Deb Smith, of the Sandhills Cat Coalition. “If those cats produced two litters each in a 12-month period, about 200 new, homeless kittens would enter our community, not to mention the kittens produced in the next generation! To lower the cat intake and euthanasia rate at our county shelter, we must break the cycle, preventing more cats from being born.”
Sandhills Cat Coalition will spay/neuter more than 300 cats in Moore County this year.
For more information about Sandhills Cat Coalition, visit http://www.sandhillscatcoalition.com For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org.
