Sweet Oscar was rescued from Carthage where he lived with his extended family. His caregiver had too many kitties, so we brought several into foster. Oscar is 5 months old, adventurous and loves to play. He is a brown tabby with handsome dark tiger stripes. He is neutered, had his vax and been treated for parasites and fleas. He is litter box trained and should do well with other kitties.
For more info, email sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com.
