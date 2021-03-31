Fritz is a fun and sweet 1-year-old boy with a confident personality. He would love a family that is active, as he is full of energy. Fritz would also enjoy the company of a doggie brother or sister. He loves to play around with other dogs and loves long leash walks.
To start the adoption process visit www.solutionsforanimals.org to fill out the consideration form. The form can be found under the “Adoption Process” link. Solutions for Animals is located at 2298 N. Horace Walters Road, Raeford and may be reached at (910) 875-7244.
