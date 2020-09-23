Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County's Woody. He is about 6 months old, fully vetted and ready for his new forever home. Woody was rescued by a good Samaritan and friend of ours in Southern Pines. She paid for all of his vetting and has been fostering him in hopes of finding a good home for him. He is great with kids and hangs out with a Jack Russell dog. He is friendly and very playful. He should be an indoor-only cat.
If interested, call Barb at (910) 783-7693.
