Wilbur is a handsome, 55-pound, 1 year-old, pit bull mix. His hobbies include meeting new people, going on walks and eating treats. This outgoing boy would flourish with a family that can keep up with his adventurous lifestyle. He is up-to-date on vaccines and has already been neutered.
Call (910) 947-2858 or visit the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, 5235 U.S. 15-501, Carthage Monday through Friday, from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.