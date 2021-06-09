Versace is a 10-week-old male kitten who has an adorable twin brother looking for his home as well. Sadly, black kittens (and puppies for that matter) are the hardest to find homes for. Please give them a chance; they have such terrific personalities and would be great additions to your home.
Contact Feline Friends of Moore County, felinefriendsofmoorecounty@gmail.com or (910) 246-0469.
