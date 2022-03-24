Pet of the Week Vera

Meet Vera! She is a spayed, 28 pound, two year old female mixed breed. She is very sweet, not destructive and is good on a leash. Vera does does well with other dogs and she is great with kids!
To learn more or to complete an application for adoption, please visit the website CaringHeartsforCanines.com.
