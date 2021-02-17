Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County’s Vanna. She is 8 months old now and has been fully vetted and spayed. Vanna is a quiet little soul and very calm. She gets along with all other ages of cats and probably would be fine with a cat friendly dog if introduced properly. She loves just roaming around the house with her foster mom and helping her with her daily chores and doesn't pay much attention to any of her other kitties. She just wants to know her human is there to love on her and to pal around with her. She is indoor only.
If interested, please call/text Barb at (910) 783-7693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.