Roscoe is a cute little 3 month old guy with a big personality. He loves to chase and rumble with his foster family. He also likes to snuggle in for a nice lap nap after he’s had a good play. He is good with other cats and dogs. This boy is neutered, had his vax, and is litter box savvy. He’ll make a perfect addition to any family.
Email SandhillsCatCoalition@gmail.com or text (253) 377-3820 to receive our short application. Our adoption fee is $60.
