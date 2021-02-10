Oscar is a quirky Lhasa Apso/Shih Tzu mix, 2 to 3 years old, who has had a rough start. Once he learns to trust, Oscar loves lap and playtime. He gets along well with other dogs. Oscar responds best to gentleness and patience and will do well in an adult home (teenage children OK).
Visit www.solutionsforanimals.org to complete the adoption consideration form, which is located under the “Adoption Process” link. Solutions for Animals is located at 2298 N. Horace Walters Road, Raeford. Call (910) 875-7244 for appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.