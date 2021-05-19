Archie is a 10-year-old cocker spaniel who just recently went in for eye removal surgery and is feeling much better. He is a quiet boy who loves a good long walk, and some squeak toys. Archie loves people of all ages and gets along great with other dogs. To start the adoption process, visit
www.solutionsforanimals.org to fill out the consideration form. The form can be found under the “Adoption Process” link. For more information, call (910) 875-7244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.