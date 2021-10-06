Rufus is an approximately 2-year-old Tosa mix weighing around 60 pounds. One of our rescues from a Korean dog meat farm in South Korea, he loves to play ball and is friendly and outgoing with everyone. He loves being indoors, but also enjoys going for walks. He is a happy, goofy dog and would be a great companion for a family or individual.
Visit Rufus at Moore Humane Society located at 5355 N.C. 22. in Carthage. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631.
