Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County’s Rocket. He is one and a half years old and fully vetted. He loves just lounging around and being a calm and cool kitty. He doesn't mind other cats of all ages and plays well with them. He has been use to cat friendly dogs, but is a little skittish with them. He does well with kids as long as they are mild mannered. Rocket doesn’t prefer a lot of drama in his life and is indoor only.
If you are interested, call or text Barb at (910) 783-7693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.