Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County's little Ranger. He is 1 year old and fully vetted. He gets along with kitties of all ages and will tolerate small cat-friendly dogs. He craves human attention and really doesn't like to be left alone for extended periods of time. He is indoor only and a good housekeeper.
If interested please call or text Barb at (910) 783-7693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.