Otis is a happy, short, stocky hound of sorts. He is a 4-5 months old and is ready for a family. He loves the companionship of dog friends and is good with humans of all ages. Leash walks and jogs are fun for Otis, and he loves a big fenced yard.
Contact Solutions for Animals Inc. at (910) 875-7244.
