Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County's Cassie Mae, affectionately called “Big Mamma Cass because she is a healthy 15-pound gal who is 13 years old. Mamma Cass is a very sweet and loving Maine coon, who unfortunately lost her home because her longtime owners divorced and neither could keep her due to relocating. Mamma Cass loves to be brushed and her wet food and just needs a good quiet home to spend her elder years. She would do fine with maybe one or two other cats tops.
She can be seen and greeted at the office of Shutterbuggrafix in Pinehurst, where she hangs out with board member Nancy Hudson’s office cat Callie. She is indoor only. Call or text Barb at (910) 783-7693 if interested.
