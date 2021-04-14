Esther is 4-6 years old and 60 pounds of love! She is a mixed breed, who is very laid back and easygoing, enjoys her walks and is not destructive. This sweet lady is looking for her furever home.
If you are interested, email Caring Hearts for Canines at caringheartscanine@gmail.com.
