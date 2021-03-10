Casserole is an affectionate 7-9 year old, female, retriever mix. She is already spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. She does fine with the other dogs at the shelter, but she prefers the company of humans. Casserole gets so happy to see people that she will even smile at them! Now she is just waiting for a home to call her own.
Contact Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, 5235 U.S.15-501, Carthage or (910) 947-2858. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
