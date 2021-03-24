Pet of the Week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg is an adult female domestic shorthair cat that was brought to us as a stray. Nutmeg had a serious eye infection that required her eye to be removed. She is a sweet cat that loves attention and sitting in the sun. Nutmeg’s wish is to provide love and companionship for an individual or family of her own.
Visit her at Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, in Carthage, Hours are every day but Monday from noon to 6 p.m. Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.