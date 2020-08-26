Jerboa is a 2-3 year-old female mixed breed dog. Her name comes from sharing a physical appearance, (large ears), with a real Jerboa. Something that she doesn’t share with the actual rodent is her weight, which is 44 pounds. Jerboa enjoys playing with other dogs, but needs to go to a feline free home. She is heartworm negative, up-to-date on vaccines and is already spayed.
Contact Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, 5235 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, at (910) 947-2858. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.