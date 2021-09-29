Yama is a good-natured 20-week-old neutered male tabby kitten with a striking eye patch to match his white markings. Affectionate and playful, he loves to snuggle, but is confident enough to give you space. When playing he doesn’t overpower other kittens or toys. His short hair makes him easy to groom. Yama is up-to-date on vaccinations. The adoption fee is $60. Contact Sandhills Cat Coalition at P.O. Box 4541, Pinehurst NC 28374 or sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Digital Only Subscriptions
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax)
|$5.35
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax)
|$53.50
|for 365 days
Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Free
Home Delivery
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Three Months — Home Delivery
|$27.82
|for 90 days
|Six Months — Home Delivery
|$42.80
|for 183 days
|One Year — Home Delivery
|$69.55
|for 365 days
LATEST E-EDITION
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.