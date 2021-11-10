We’re looking for the jelly to our Peanut Butter. Peanut Butter, a husky/cattle dog mix, is 2-3 years-old and weighs 42 pounds. He loves treats, and appears to be house-broken. Peanut Butter is a social butterfly, who does well with other dogs, but enjoys human interaction more. He is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.
Contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, 5235 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, at (910) 947-2858. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.