Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet Lola! This beautiful and overly sweet girl is approximately two-years-old, weighs 41.6 lbs, is up to date on vaccines, spayed and heartworm negative.
Lola needs a slow introduction to other dogs, but let her meet a child or adult and she is all kisses and love! She is gentle, perfect on a leash and is not destructive.
For adoption information or to submit an application, visit Caring Hearts for Canines website at www.caringheartsforcanines.com
