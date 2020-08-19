Kumquat is a roly-poly, outgoing happy little girl. She is only about six weeks old so needs to stay with her mom about two more weeks. She has had her first kitten vaccines and deworming and is super outgoing and loves people.
For an application, contact Feline Friends Of Moore County at (910) 246-0469 or email felinefriendsofmoorecounty@gmail.com.
