Three-month-old sweet Alice is ready for her fur-ever home! Rescued from rural Moore County, she is initially shy until she gets to know you, but she’s playful, fun and loving. She is being fostered in a loving home and is spayed, had her vaccinations and been treated for fleas and parasites. She is perfectly behaved and uses the litter box like any young lady should.
Email Sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com or text (253) 377-3820 for more information.
