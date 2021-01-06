Mia, a precious and playful girl, is looking for her furever home! Mia is approximately 16 weeks old, female Lab/hound mix and weighs 17 pounds. She has had two DHPP, bordetella, worming and is microchipped.
If you are interested, email caringheartscanine@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.